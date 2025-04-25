Yelo Bank accelerates customer service with SIMA Signature

Yelo Bank now offers fully digital document signing during loan processing, delivering faster and more convenient solutions for individual entrepreneurs. Customers can easily sign contracts using SIMA Signature, eliminating the need for physical paperwork.

As part of this service, a bank employee provides the customer with a unique QR code. The customer scans the code using their entrepreneur certificate via the SIMA mobile application, reviews the documents, and signs them all with a single click. This streamlined process saves valuable time and frees entrepreneurs from handling paper documents.

Yelo Bank has also simplified the SIMA Signature registration process through its mobile app, allowing customers to open online deposits and perform various financial transactions with ease. The Bank remains committed to delivering digital solutions that make business operations even more seamless for entrepreneurs.

Order a micro business loan from Yelo Bank here: https://bit.ly/42Mruym.



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!