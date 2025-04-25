People's Artist compares Azerbaijan's rapid progress to Armenian delusions (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25.​ The Baku Network expert platform rolled out the next part of the analytical video series "Dialogue with Tofig Abbasov", Trend reports.

The guest of the program was People's Artist of Azerbaijan and Artistic Director of the Samed Vurgun Russian Drama Theatre Alexander Sharovsky.

According to Sharovsky, though Azerbaijan has been bending over backwards to mend fences with Armenia, the neighboring country has shown zero response.

During the conversation, Sharovsky referred to a speech by an Armenian political analyst, noting with surprise his harsh criticism of his own leadership.

“He said that Azerbaijan is doing its job clearly and consistently. How about Armenia? This country still believes the West's tales,’” the guest recounted.

Sharovsky repeatedly returned to the topic of peaceful coexistence and good neighborliness, which, he said, was a reality in the recent past.

The renowned director expressed confidence that it is the Armenian elite who must take responsibility for leading their society out of a state of historical delusion.

“When their eyes stop reflecting the glint of blood and truly look around — then, maybe, they’ll lead their people toward reconciliation with us,” he said.

Sharovsky paid special attention to the topic of multiculturalism, emphasizing that this phenomenon is deeply rooted in Azerbaijani identity — unlike in European countries, where, in his opinion, “it never took root.”

“In Azerbaijan, it starts from childhood — from the yard, from school. It’s a great vaccine, one the West was never inoculated with,” he noted, mentioning the work of the Center for Multiculturalism and the teaching of this discipline in the country’s universities.

Assessing international attitudes after the Second Karabakh War, Sharovsky mentioned that perceptions of Azerbaijan abroad have changed significantly.

“Previously, Armenia's propaganda machine created the image of an inhumane country, but now, when people come, they see a flourishing republic, while in Armenia, devastation. The bluff has been exposed,” he pointed out

He spoke critically about the large-scale financial and propaganda efforts undertaken against Azerbaijan, calling them a “dirty game” that yields no results.

Sharovsky was particularly harsh in his assessment of Armenian nationalism, calling it a “pandemic” that has infected Armenian society.

“We’ve seen relapses of this disease, its outbreaks, and now the fever hasn’t subsided. People are blinded by defeat; they see the world through a lens of hatred,” he emphasized.

In his opinion, without acknowledging defeat and abandoning revanchist illusions, it is impossible to build a realistic political agenda.

“They’ve lost their sense of critique. We’ve taken what’s ours; we’re not touching yours. This is our country. Put on, finally, not fascist glasses, but human ones,” he said.

Sharovsky condemned the revanchist sentiments that persist in certain circles of the Armenian elite, calling them politically and morally unacceptable.

“This is intolerable. They are repeating the path of the Nazis, praising Garegin Nzhde. This is no longer politics — this is a crime against the Armenians themselves,” he said.

Sharovsky noted that a real future is only possible by rejecting the “door to the past” and embracing rational thinking.

“As long as they are blinded by hatred — nothing will work. But there is hope — in those who will see clearly, who will lead the people forward, not into the abyss,” he concluded.