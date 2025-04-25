Azerbaijan and the European Union have significant opportunities for cooperation in the field of renewable energy - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25.​ Azerbaijan and the European Union have significant opportunities for cooperation in the field of renewable energy, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said on April 25, receiving the EU High Representative and Vice-President of European Commission Kaja Kallas, Trend reports.

President Ilham Aliyev affirmed that Azerbaijan is a reliable partner of the European Union. The head of state noted the importance of the Southern Gas Corridor, which has been operational for four years and plays a vital role in Europe’s gas supply.

The President highlighted that Azerbaijan now supplies gas to 10 European countries, including 8 EU member states. President Ilham Aliyev pointed out that Azerbaijan is one of the first countries to provide gas to the European space in terms of the geographical scope of its gas supply.

The head of state noted the successful and effective dialogue between Azerbaijan and the European Union within the framework of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council and highlighted the significant opportunities for cooperation in the field of renewable energy. President Ilham Aliyev pointed out that Azerbaijan possesses substantial wind energy resources in its sector of the Caspian Sea. The President also emphasized Azerbaijan's important role in developing the Trans-Caspian renewable energy corridor with Central Asian countries and in realizing projects in the Black Sea region, which include Georgia, Romania, Hungary, and, recently, Bulgaria.

President Ilham Aliyev also mentioned that there are extensive possibilities for cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union in the transport sector, in addition to gas.