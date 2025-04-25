The time has long come to abolish the OSCE Minsk Group and all institutions related to it - President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25.​ The time has long come to abolish the OSCE Minsk Group and all institutions related to it, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the reception of OSCE Secretary General Feridun Sinirlioğlu on April 25, Trend reports.

The head of state stated that the time has long come to abolish the OSCE Minsk Group, which had completely failed in resolving the former Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict, and all institutions related to it, and reiterated that Armenia should also take steps in this regard. President Ilham Aliyev affirmed that Azerbaijan had fully secured its territorial integrity and sovereignty through military and political means, thereby ensuring the establishment of the Helsinki Final Act and the norms and principles of international law in the South Caucasus.