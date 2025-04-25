Azerbaijan rolling out Mugham TV Contest

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25.​ The 9th Mugham Television Contest begins in Azerbaijan with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Trend reports.

The selection rounds for the 9th Mugham TV Contest, organized by the Ministry of Culture and Azerbaijan Television, are currently underway.

The selection rounds, which will continue until April 30, will result in the jury choosing 20 young adults and 10 teenagers from participants who submitted applications from across the country.

The jury panel includes prominent figures such as People’s Artists Arif Babayev, Malakkhanim Ayyubova, Mansum Ibrahimov, Nazakat Teymurova, Sakina Ismayılova, Sardar Farajov, Vamiq Mammadaliyev, and Honored Cultural Worker Ilgar Fahmi.

The contest, which officially kicks off on May 13, will feature participants aged 8 to 30. However, boys aged 14 to 17 will not be eligible due to the voice change period. The contest will be held in two age categories: 8–16-year-olds (teenagers) and 16–30-year-olds (young adults).

Every Tuesday and Thursday, the performances will be broadcast live on Azerbaijan Television and Culture TV, starting with the teenage category followed by the youth category. Winners will be determined in each category.

Participants will perform ghazals by classical and contemporary Azerbaijani poets across various mugham modes, as well as folk songs, tasnifs, and rhythmic mughams (zarb-mughams).

The final concert of the 9th Mugham TV Contest and the award ceremony for the winners are scheduled to take place at the end of August.

