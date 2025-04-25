Azerbaijan-EU cooperation in demining needs to be expanded - FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25.​ Cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union (EU) in the field of mine clearance needs to be expanded, said Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov during a press conference today in Baku, Trend reports.

"Another important issue for us is the reconstruction of the liberated territories and the return of internally displaced persons. This process is progressing actively. I informed the esteemed EU representative about the large-scale construction efforts underway - the building of new cities, towns, and two international airports, with the inauguration of a third expected soon. However, landmines remain the most serious challenge," he said.

According to him, there is already cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan in addressing the mine threat.

"We believe this cooperation should be expanded, and major joint projects should be implemented. This is in the interest of our country, and we look forward to further collaboration," he said.