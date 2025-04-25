EU welcomes humanitarian support from Azerbaijan to Ukraine - representative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25.​ The European Union (EU) welcomes the humanitarian support provided by Azerbaijan to Ukraine, said EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, and Vice President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas, during a press conference today in Baku, Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan is an important partner in the region. It is a valuable energy partner for the European Union, and together we have made significant progress in strengthening our ties. You have helped the EU diversify its energy sources and enhance our energy security at a time when the world is facing unprecedented challenges.

We are also grateful for Azerbaijan’s humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and for your leadership in hosting the COP29 climate summit last year. Such multilateral efforts demonstrate that by working together, countries can truly influence global processes," she said.