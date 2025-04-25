Air Arabia Abu Dhabi enters Kazakhstan market

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 25. A new chapter in air connectivity between the United Arab Emirates and Kazakhstan is set to begin this summer, as Air Arabia Abu Dhabi prepares to launch direct passenger flights to Almaty, Trend reports.

Starting June 1, the Emirati low-cost carrier will operate regular flights between Abu Dhabi and Kazakhstan’s largest city three times a week—on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

The announcement follows ongoing efforts by Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport and its Civil Aviation Committee to expand the country’s international air links and increase the number of foreign carriers operating in its market.

Officials say the new route is expected to strengthen bilateral ties and support the growth of trade, business, tourism, and cultural exchange between the two countries. The UAE is already a key economic partner for Kazakhstan, and the addition of direct flights is seen as a step toward deepening cooperation across various sectors.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi is the latest in a growing list of international airlines entering Kazakhstan’s aviation market as part of the government’s broader strategy to enhance connectivity and promote Kazakhstan as a regional hub.