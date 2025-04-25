Azerbaijan, UAE set to supercharge green energy co-op (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25.​ Azerbaijan and the UAE discussed expanding cooperation in the economic sector, trade, investment, industrial parks, and green energy, the Azerbaijani Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on X, Trend reports.

"We had the pleasure of meeting the delegation led by Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy of the United Arab Emirates. Our discussions focused on strengthening the economic partnership between our countries, with particular emphasis on expanding cooperation in trade, investments, industrial zones, and green energy," Jabbarov pointed out.

Energy remains the backbone of Azerbaijan-UAE relations. Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company (SOCAR) and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) have established strong ties in the oil and gas sector. Special attention is given to joint projects in renewable energy, supporting the global transition to a green economy.

Azerbaijan aims to generate 30 percent of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030. UAE-based Masdar plays a pivotal role in this mission, implementing projects like the Garadagh Solar Power Plant. With a capacity of 230 MW, the plant will produce 500 million kWh of electricity annually, reducing carbon emissions by over 200,000 tons. Masdar and SOCAR are also exploring offshore wind and hydrogen technology projects with a combined capacity of two GW.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel