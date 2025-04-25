Azerbaijan's Baku Port, OSCE discuss cooperation on green project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. The OSCE and Baku International Sea Trade Port have discussed cooperation within the framework of the “green” port project, the Secretary General of the OSCE, Feridun Sinirlioğlu, said at a joint press conference with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, Trend reports.

“This morning I visited Baku International Sea Trade Port, where we discussed opportunities to expand cooperation in the field of transportation and interconnectivity, as well as our ongoing joint work in this direction, including within the framework of the OSCE project to promote green ports and sustainable connectivity in the Caspian Sea region,” he said