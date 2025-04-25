OSCE praises Azerbaijan's leadership in climate agenda - SecGen

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25.​ The Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has praised Azerbaijan's leadership in the climate agenda, said the OSCE Secretary General, Feridun Sinirlioğlu, at a press conference today in Baku, Trend reports.

“I commend Azerbaijan's active leadership on the climate agenda, demonstrated in particular last year as Baku hosted COP29,” he said.

According to him, the OSCE and Azerbaijan continue to cooperate in important areas such as promoting economic regional connectivity and combating climate change.

“Countering these strategic challenges is essential.

This morning I visited the Baku International Sea Trade Port, where we discussed opportunities to expand cooperation in the field of transportation and connectivity, as well as our ongoing joint work in this area, including within the framework of the OSCE project on promoting green ports and sustainable connectivity in the Caspian Sea region,” he said.