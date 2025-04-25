Uzbekistan needs political and economic solutions for access to sea - PanAsia Group

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. Uzbekistan needs to make political and economic decisions for successful access to the sea, Rustam Nurbaev, commercial director of PanAsia Group, said at the Caspian and Central Asia Oil Trading and Logistics Forum in Baku, Trend reports.

He said that with access through Kazakhstan and Volgodon, strong flows could be established and exports could be significantly increased, contributing to economic prosperity. However, despite the availability of the necessary infrastructure, the process is not developing as fast as expected.

Nurbaev emphasized that Uzbekistan needs to make important economic and political decisions to successfully implement the project.