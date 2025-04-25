German version of historical Azerbaijani movie takes stage in Berlin

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25.​ A restored version of the film "On Distant Shores" (1958) in German was digitally restored and showcased in Berlin, following a request from the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Germany, Trend reports.

The restoration, which really hit the nail on the head in terms of enhancing the image and sound quality, was carried out in cahoots with the DEFA studio and various archival sources.

The film "On Distant Shores" was dubbed into German in 1959 by the DEFA studio in Berlin and was presented under the title Damals in Triest. After extensive collaboration between the Azerbaijani embassy, the DEFA studio, and archival organizations, the German version of the film was discovered and meticulously restored by a Berlin-based company specializing in classic film restoration.

The restored version was screened with the organizational support of the Azerbaijani Embassy at the renowned Urania cinema in Berlin, coinciding with the 80th anniversary of the victory over fascism in World War II.

The event was attended by representatives from German government institutions, ambassadors from various countries, academics, cultural figures, film experts, and journalists, as well as members of the Azerbaijani, Turkic, and other friendly communities residing in Germany.

In his speech, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Germany Nasimi Aghayev emphasized that the film reflected the determination, selflessness, and unwavering will of the partisan hero Mehdi Huseynzade. He noted that Huseynzade was not only a devoted warrior but also a symbol of international solidarity and heroism in the fight against fascism, sacrificing his life for this cause far from his homeland.

The diplomat, while discussing Azerbaijan's remarkable role in the historic triumph over fascism, pointed out that approximately 700,000 Azerbaijanis took up arms, with more than 300,000 losing their lives. Over 170,000 soldiers and officers were awarded various orders and medals, including 130 who were honored with the title "Hero of the Soviet Union." He highlighted the glorious combat path of the national rifle divisions, made up of Azerbaijani conscripts and volunteers, from the Caucasus to Berlin. Ambassador Agayev also noted that Azerbaijan not only contributed human resources to the fight against fascism but also played a crucial role with its rich energy resources.

Following the speech, the film was enthusiastically viewed by the audience. The influential German newspaper Berliner Zeitung published a detailed article about the event (https://www.berliner-zeitung.de/mensch-metropole/damals-in-triest-so-erinnert-aserbaidschan-in-berlin-an-das-ende-des-zweiten-weltkriegs-li.2319067), informing readers about the film and Azerbaijan's contribution to the victory. TV Berlin and the Stimme Der Hauptstadt portal also broadcast detailed reports about the event (https://www.stimme-der-hauptstadt.berlin/restaurierter-film-damals-in-triest-begeisterte-das-publikum/portalı).

The restored version of the film can be viewed through the following link: https://youtu.be/qbrgRXHs7xA?feature=shared.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel