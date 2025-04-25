TechnipFMC sees significant adjusted net income growth in Q1 2025

Photo: TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC has reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, with total revenue reaching $2.23 billion. Despite a decline in net income, the company saw a significant rise in adjusted net income and EBITDA, reflecting improved operational performance.

