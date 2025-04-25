TechnipFMC sees significant adjusted net income growth in Q1 2025
Photo: TechnipFMC
TechnipFMC has reported strong financial results for the first quarter of 2025, with total revenue reaching $2.23 billion. Despite a decline in net income, the company saw a significant rise in adjusted net income and EBITDA, reflecting improved operational performance.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy