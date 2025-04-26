International Court's ruling reaffirms that Armenia’s unjustified demands hold no weight

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. This decision once again confirms that Armenia's baseless requests will not yield any result, the statement of the Azerbaijani MFA said, Trend reports.

''It was noted that, On 25 April 2025, the International Court of Justice in The Hague declined a series of requests by Armenia in connection with the treatment of Ruben Vardanyan and other 15 Armenians currently under the trial before the Baku Military Court with respect to crimes committed as a result of aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan, and during and after the 2020 Patriotic War.

This decision once again confirms that Armenia's baseless requests designed to disrupt the ongoing trials and distract from the misconduct of Armenia's illegally installed regime in the formerly-occupied territories will not yield any result,'' the statement reads.