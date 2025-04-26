Azerbaijan rides Belt and Road wave to power up ties with China

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26.​ China has become one of Azerbaijan’s main economic partners, the political analyst Turab Rzayev said in an interview with Trend.

“At present, a ‘crack’ has formed within the Western bloc. In this context, China stands out as a major direction in active foreign policy. China's ties with Russia and Iran also play a significant role,” he noted.

The analyst emphasized that one of China’s major global initiatives, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), holds considerable interest for Azerbaijan.

“Our country shows particular interest in the development of the Middle Corridor. Chinese investment projects, especially in green energy, including wind and solar power stations, are also worth noting. In addition, Azerbaijan is interested in cooperation in high technology,” he added.

Political commentator Fuad Alili also told Trend that the deepening ties between Azerbaijan and China in recent years are expected to yield significant outcomes in political, economic, and logistical areas, serving the strategic interests of both sides.

“China is showing growing interest in Azerbaijan’s non-oil sector. Investments are increasing, particularly in agriculture, energy, construction, and digital technologies. Azerbaijan’s cooperation with China within the Belt and Road Initiative opens new transit and investment opportunities for the country,” Alili stressed.

He also highlighted the geographic importance of Azerbaijan as a key link between Asia and Europe. Within the Middle Corridor—also known as the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route—the Baku–Tbilisi–Kars railway and the Alat International Sea Trade Port create favorable conditions for delivering Chinese goods to Europe in a shorter timeframe.

“China is seeking partnerships with various sources to ensure energy security. Azerbaijan is not only an energy exporter but is also interested in green energy projects. Future cooperation in this field may deepen,” he said.

Alili added that Azerbaijan, while maintaining a balanced foreign policy, seeks to build relations with both Western and Eastern countries.

“The success of this growing partnership with China will depend on how well the interests of both nations align and whether the cooperation leads to tangible results. In particular, access to the Chinese market and the transfer of Chinese technologies to Azerbaijan could play a crucial role,” he concluded.

