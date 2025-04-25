Kazakhstan's KMF receives EBRD loan to promote women-led MSMEs
Photo: European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is extending a new term loan to KMF, a leading microlender in Kazakhstan, to support women-led micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs). This funding is part of the EBRD’s Kazakhstan Women in Business Programme II, aimed at promoting women’s entrepreneurship by improving access to finance, knowledge sharing, and technical advice.
