Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits off coast of Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 has occurred off the coast of Türkiye, The Turkish Interior Ministry's Disaster Management Agency (AFAD) says, Trend reports.

The earthquake occurred in the Sea of ​​Marmara at 20:33 local time. The epicenter of the earthquake was 17.82 km from the Buyukcekmece district of Istanbul province, and its source was located at a depth of 7.01 km

According to preliminary data, no damage or casualties were recorded as a result of the incident.