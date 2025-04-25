Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits off coast of Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25. An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.3 has occurred off the coast of Türkiye, The Turkish Interior Ministry's Disaster Management Agency (AFAD) says, Trend reports.
The earthquake occurred in the Sea of Marmara at 20:33 local time. The epicenter of the earthquake was 17.82 km from the Buyukcekmece district of Istanbul province, and its source was located at a depth of 7.01 km
According to preliminary data, no damage or casualties were recorded as a result of the incident.