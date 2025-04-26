Kazakhstan, China ink major trade co-op agreement for 2026-2028

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 26. The Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and China signed a memorandum of cooperation for 2026-2028 years, during a meeting between the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu, and Member of the Politburo of the CPC Central Committee, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China, Wang Yi, Trend reports via the press service of Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry.

The sides also exchanged diplomatic notes on the establishment of a Kazakh consulate general in the Chinese city of Guangzhou and discussed the schedule of upcoming bilateral visits and events planned for this year.

"Our cooperation is not subject to geopolitical challenges or situational trends. China is not just a good neighbor and reliable friend to us, but a close country with comprehensive ties," said Murat Nurtleu.

Nurtleu also noted that by the end of 2024, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and China had reached a record $43.8 billion, and expressed the ambition of both Astana and Beijing to double the volume of mutual trade.

The meeting also highlighted that the Kazakhstan-China investment pool includes 224 projects worth approximately $66.4 billion.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi arrived in Almaty on a working visit to participate in the "Central Asia – China" foreign ministers’ meeting.