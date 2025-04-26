Azerbaijan accelerates internet rollout in its liberated territories (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26.​ Around 4,000 households in Azerbaijan's liberated territories have now been connected to broadband internet, Aztelecom LLC told Trend.

The company noted that work in these areas is ongoing.

“At present, trunk cable installation is underway,” Aztelecom representatives stated.

Aztelecom LLC, which operates under the Azerbaijan Transport and Communications Holding (AZCON Holding), is currently undergoing reorganization. This process involves the merger of several entities, including Baku Telephone Communications LLC, Az-Euro Tel, the Production Union of the International Automatic Telephone Station Aztelecom, the Ganja Telecommunications Department, AzerRabitaLayihya LLC, and the Sumgayit Telecommunications Hub.

Aztelecom is the main operator behind the completed “Online Azerbaijan” megaproject. The company has received two prestigious international awards: the Speedtest Award for Fastest Fixed Network from global broadband and mobile network analytics firm Ookla, and the Best Practice of Home Broadband Development Award from IDATE, a well-known organization with 45 years of experience in digital transformation. These are the first-ever international awards presented to a fixed-line internet provider in Azerbaijan’s history.

