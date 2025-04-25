Azerbaijan highlights interest in OSCE cooperation on mine clearance in liberated

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 25.​ Potential cooperation with the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) in the field of mine clearance and post-conflict reconstruction in Azerbaijan's liberated territories is of particular interest to us, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, Trend reports.

Speaking at a joint press conference today with the Secretary General of the OSCE, Feridun Sinirlioğlu, Bayramov emphasized that reconstruction and restoration work in the territories liberated from occupation is progressing rapidly, and each month more internally displaced persons are returning to their native lands.

However, the greatest obstacle in this process remains the threat posed by landmines. According to the minister, more than one million mines and explosive devices were planted in these areas by Armenia.

"Currently, large-scale demining operations are being conducted with the involvement of relevant state institutions and international organizations. Nevertheless, the complete clearance of mines from these territories is a long-term process requiring substantial resources and will continue for many years. Unfortunately, to date, nearly 400 of our citizens have been affected by mine explosions, of whom 70 have lost their lives. The majority of the victims are civilians," the minister noted.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel