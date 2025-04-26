Tajikistan, Russia fine-tune Sangtuda-1 deal to boost energy ties

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, April 26. In the course of the working visit of the Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kokhir Rasulzoda's visit to Russia, a protocol on amendments to the agreement between the governments of Tajikistan and Russia of 2009 on cooperation in the operation of Sangtuda HPP-1 was signed, Trend reports via the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Tajikistan.

The protocol was signed by Tajikistan’s Minister of Energy and Water Resources, Daler Juma, and Russia’s Minister of Energy, Sergei Tsivilev.

The document addresses several key issues related to the operation of the Sangtuda-1 plant and aims to improve its management framework.

During the signing ceremony, it was emphasized that the protocol would create even more favorable conditions for strengthening the strategic energy partnership between the two countries.

Sangtuda-1, with a design capacity of 670 megawatts and four hydro units of 167.5 megawatts each, is one of the largest operating hydropower plants in Tajikistan, supplying about 12 percent of the country’s total electricity generation.