Kazakh refinery seeks new horizons for marine fuel in Caspian region (Exclusive)

Photo: Aktobe Refinery's official website

Kazakhstan's Aktobe Refinery is aiming to expand its presence in the Caspian marine fuel market, CEO Timur Batrymbetov told Trend. The refinery, which processes up to 300,000 tons of oil annually, produces high-quality, low-sulfur marine fuel already known in Azerbaijan.

