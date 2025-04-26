Kazakh refinery seeks new horizons for marine fuel in Caspian region (Exclusive)
Photo: Aktobe Refinery's official website
Kazakhstan's Aktobe Refinery is aiming to expand its presence in the Caspian marine fuel market, CEO Timur Batrymbetov told Trend. The refinery, which processes up to 300,000 tons of oil annually, produces high-quality, low-sulfur marine fuel already known in Azerbaijan.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy