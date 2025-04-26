Azerbaijani parliament speaker attends funeral ceremony for Pope Francis (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova attended the funeral ceremony for the Pope Francis, Trend reports.

The funeral ceremony took place at St. Peter's Square in the Vatican on 26 April. Speaker of the Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova represented our country at the ceremony attended by Heads of State and Government, Speakers of Parliament, clergy and prominent public figures.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova met with Secretary of State of the Holy See Cardinal Pietro Parolin and Archbishop of the Holy See Paul Gallagher, and conveyed condolences on behalf of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev.