WB lifts Türkiye’s 2025 growth forecast, sees gradual recovery ahead

Photo: World Bank

The World Bank has revised its growth forecast for Türkiye, projecting GDP expansion in 2025 and 2026. Türkiye’s economy slowed to an estimated 3.2 percent growth in 2024, down from 5.1 percent in 2023, reflecting tight economic policies and weak external demand.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register