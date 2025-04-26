Pope Francis buried in Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26.​ Pope Francis was buried in Rome, Trend reports.

The coffin with the body of the 266th pontiff was lowered into a grave in the Basilica of Saint Mary Major (Santa Maria Maggiore), one of the papal basilicas.

The burial ceremony took place in the presence of a small circle of people, including several cardinals. No broadcast of the event was conducted.

Pope Francis had chosen his burial site during his lifetime. He became the eighth pontiff to be buried in this church.

According to Roman authorities, around 250,000 people gathered in St. Peter's Square and nearby areas during the service. An additional 150,000 people lined the streets of Rome along the route from the Vatican to the burial site to bid farewell to the pontiff.

The Holy See Press Office stated that from Sunday morning, the burial site will be open to the public for veneration.

Argentine Jorge Mario Bergoglio was elected pope in March 2013, following the resignation of his predecessor, Benedict XVI.

He died on April 21 at the age of 88, the day after Easter, which for the first time in 11 years was celebrated on the same date by Catholics and Orthodox Christians.

On April 20, Francis gave his Easter blessing to the faithful. The following morning, he died of a stroke, brought on by chronic illnesses, which led to a coma and cardiac arrest.

The date of the conclave (the secret election of the next pope) will be determined by the cardinals during a general congregation.

According to established norms, it can begin no sooner than 15 days and no later than 20 days after the pope’s death. Observers suggest a possible start date of May 5–6.

