Remittances to Central Asia rebound in 2024, WB reports

In its latest outlook, the World Bank reports that remittance flows to Europe and Central Asia (ECA) rebounded by about 3 percent in 2024 after a sharp 9 percent decline in 2023. The Kyrgyz Republic and Uzbekistan saw strong recoveries.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register