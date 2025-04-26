Iran, US continuing indirect talks - MFA spokesperson

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26.​ Iran and the US are continuing earnest indirect talks on the nuclear program, the spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Esmail Baghaei wrote on his X page, Trend reports.

According to him, the parties are sharing their views on building confidence in the peaceful nature of Iran's nuclear program and the effectiveness of sanctions.

Baghaei said that the issue of protecting Iran's right to use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes is being discussed through the mediation of Oman.

The 3rd round of indirect talks between Iran and the US on the nuclear program is being held in Oman with the mediation of Oman.

The second round of negotiations between Iran and the US was held on April 19 under the chairmanship of Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and the US Special Envoy to Middle East Affairs, Steve Witkoff. The second round of talks between Iran and the US was conducted indirectly with the mediation of the Foreign Minister of the Sultanate of Oman, Sayyid Badr Al-Busaidi.

On April 12, the first indirect talks between Iran and the US regarding Iran's nuclear program took place in Muscat, the capital of Oman. The discussions were led by Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and US Special Representative for Middle East Affairs Steve Whitkoff. Sources indicate that the talks were conducted in a constructive and respectful atmosphere.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel