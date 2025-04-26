Karabakh’s rebirth leaves lasting impression on British visitor

JABRAYIL, Azerbaijan, April 26. I am impressed with the way Azerbaijan has developed Karabakh, the British traveler Avi Rosenfeld told Trend during his trip to Jabrayil district.

“First of all, I was very impressed with the way things have been settled here and how many things have been restored. Separately, I would like to mention the problem of mines. Today we came here to see how the demining process is going on. I think it is a very important work of the Azerbaijani government to be engaged in demining. It was sad to learn that full clearance can take a long time. Today we are here to see how everything is organized and to learn what steps will be taken further,” he said.

Meanwhile, a delegation from the world-renowned NomadMania Travel Club is in the Jabrayil region today. The travelers will review demining operations in the village of Mehdili. Earlier, they visited Fuzuli, Shusha, and Khankendi.