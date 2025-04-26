Western Balkans faces slower growth in 2025, WB outlook improves for 2026

Photo: World Bank

Growth in the Western Balkans is forecast to moderate in 2025, reflecting broader regional headwinds, before picking up again in 2026, according to the World Bank’s latest projections. The WB expects GDP growth in the Western Balkans to slow to 3.2 percent in 2025, down from an estimated 3.5 percent in 2024.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register