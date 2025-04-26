Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Economy Materials 26 April 2025 22:32 (UTC +04:00)
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

Sadig Javadov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26.​ The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar

April 14

1.7

April 21

1.7

April 15

1.7

April 22

1.7

April 16

1.7

April 23

1.7

April 17

1.7

April 24

1.7

April 18

1.7

April 25

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

Average rate per week

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0309 manat this week, while the weighted average rate increased by 0.01064 manat and amounted to 1.94186 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro

April 14

1.9326

April 21

1.9581

April 15

1.9308

April 22

1.9604

April 16

1.9284

April 23

1.9359

April 17

1.9315

April 24

1.9277

April 18

1.9328

April 25

1.9272

Average rate per week

1.93122

Average rate per week

1.94186

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble decreased by 0.0318 this week; however, the weighted average rose by 0.01534 manat and amounted to 2.07254 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble

April 14

2.0400

April 21

2.0781

April 15

2.0666

April 22

2.1022

April 16

2.0347

April 23

2.0852

April 17

2.0420

April 24

2.0509

April 18

2.0703

April 25

2.0463

Average rate per week

2.05072

Average rate per week

2.07254

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0003 manat ,amounting to 0.0442 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00028 manat and amounted to 0.04438 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira

April 14

0.0447

April 21

0.0445

April 15

0.0447

April 22

0.0444

April 16

0.0446

April 23

0.0444

April 17

0.0446

April 24

0.0444

April 18

0.0447

April 25

0.0442

Average rate per week

0.04466

Average rate per week

0.04438

Latest

