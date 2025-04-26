Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.
The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar
|
April 14
|
1.7
|
April 21
|
1.7
|
April 15
|
1.7
|
April 22
|
1.7
|
April 16
|
1.7
|
April 23
|
1.7
|
April 17
|
1.7
|
April 24
|
1.7
|
April 18
|
1.7
|
April 25
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
|
Average rate per week
|
1.7
The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0309 manat this week, while the weighted average rate increased by 0.01064 manat and amounted to 1.94186 manat per euro.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro
|
April 14
|
1.9326
|
April 21
|
1.9581
|
April 15
|
1.9308
|
April 22
|
1.9604
|
April 16
|
1.9284
|
April 23
|
1.9359
|
April 17
|
1.9315
|
April 24
|
1.9277
|
April 18
|
1.9328
|
April 25
|
1.9272
|
Average rate per week
|
1.93122
|
Average rate per week
|
1.94186
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble decreased by 0.0318 this week; however, the weighted average rose by 0.01534 manat and amounted to 2.07254 manat per ruble.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble
|
April 14
|
2.0400
|
April 21
|
2.0781
|
April 15
|
2.0666
|
April 22
|
2.1022
|
April 16
|
2.0347
|
April 23
|
2.0852
|
April 17
|
2.0420
|
April 24
|
2.0509
|
April 18
|
2.0703
|
April 25
|
2.0463
|
Average rate per week
|
2.05072
|
Average rate per week
|
2.07254
The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0003 manat ,amounting to 0.0442 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00028 manat and amounted to 0.04438 manat per lira.
|
Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira
|
April 14
|
0.0447
|
April 21
|
0.0445
|
April 15
|
0.0447
|
April 22
|
0.0444
|
April 16
|
0.0446
|
April 23
|
0.0444
|
April 17
|
0.0446
|
April 24
|
0.0444
|
April 18
|
0.0447
|
April 25
|
0.0442
|
Average rate per week
|
0.04466
|
Average rate per week
|
0.04438
