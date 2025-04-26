Weekly review of Azerbaijan's currency market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26.​ The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) remained unchanged at the end of this week, Trend reports.

The weighted average rate at the end of the week amounted to 1.7 manat per dollar.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the dollar April 14 1.7 April 21 1.7 April 15 1.7 April 22 1.7 April 16 1.7 April 23 1.7 April 17 1.7 April 24 1.7 April 18 1.7 April 25 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7 Average rate per week 1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro fell by 0.0309 manat this week, while the weighted average rate increased by 0.01064 manat and amounted to 1.94186 manat per euro.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the euro April 14 1.9326 April 21 1.9581 April 15 1.9308 April 22 1.9604 April 16 1.9284 April 23 1.9359 April 17 1.9315 April 24 1.9277 April 18 1.9328 April 25 1.9272 Average rate per week 1.93122 Average rate per week 1.94186

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble decreased by 0.0318 this week; however, the weighted average rose by 0.01534 manat and amounted to 2.07254 manat per ruble.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Russian ruble April 14 2.0400 April 21 2.0781 April 15 2.0666 April 22 2.1022 April 16 2.0347 April 23 2.0852 April 17 2.0420 April 24 2.0509 April 18 2.0703 April 25 2.0463 Average rate per week 2.05072 Average rate per week 2.07254

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira decreased by 0.0003 manat ,amounting to 0.0442 manat this week, while the weighted average rate decreased by 0.00028 manat and amounted to 0.04438 manat per lira.

Official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira April 14 0.0447 April 21 0.0445 April 15 0.0447 April 22 0.0444 April 16 0.0446 April 23 0.0444 April 17 0.0446 April 24 0.0444 April 18 0.0447 April 25 0.0442 Average rate per week 0.04466 Average rate per week 0.04438

