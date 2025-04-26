Tehran says nuclear talks with U.S. are serious, but reaching agreement will be complex

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. Iran remains hopeful for progress in indirect nuclear talks with the United States, considering the seriousness shown by both sides, said Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi in a statement to Iranian media following the third round of negotiations in Muscat, Trend reports.

He said that naturally, a number of issues remain between the two countries regarding Iran’s nuclear program. A general understanding on these broader matters must first be reached before detailed discussions can move forward.

Araghchi added that both sides are engaging seriously in the talks. However, he cautioned that seriousness alone may not be enough, as significant disagreements still exist and could prevent a final agreement.

"Ultimately, success will only be possible if both sides’ views and demands are met, and if both parties are satisfied with the outcome," he said. "Of course, this will take time and will be a complex process."