Azerbaijan discloses number of mines found in Jabrayil district

JABRAYIL, Azerbaijan, April 26.​ A total of 875 mines have been found in Jabrayil in the last 92 days, the representative of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), Gadir Namazaliyev told reporters during the world-famous NomadMania travel club's visit to the Jabrayil district, Trend reports.

He said that a demining operation has been underway for 92 working days in the Mehdili 006/05 minefield, located in Mehdili village of the Jabrayil district.

"The total area of the Mehdili 006/05 site is 83,511 square meters. As of today, 82.4 percent of it — that is, 56,500 square meters — has been cleared of mines. During the clearance, 875 mines and one improvised explosive device (IED) have been found and neutralized," he explained.

Namazaliyev mentioned that 720 of the found anti-personnel mines were manufactured by Armenia.

"Since the area is a village zone, the level of metallic contamination in the soil is high, which makes working with metal detectors difficult. Therefore, the area is cleared only using manual excavation methods. A special tool is used to dig up to 20 cm deep, locate mines, clean around them, mark the location, and report to supervisors.

In areas outside the known minefield lines, mechanical methods are used first, followed by checks with mine detection dogs," added the ANAMA representative.

