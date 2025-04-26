Kazakhstan's tax shakeup brings new rates and oil sector adjustments

Photo: Ministry of National Economy of the Republic of Kazakhstan

On April 25, Kazakhstan's Ministry of National Economy submitted a second package of amendments to the Tax Code, which includes differentiated income tax rates based on earnings, a unified basic deduction, and the introduction of taxation on income from government securities. The reforms also propose excise taxes on energy drinks and a tax maneuver in the oil sector to simplify the system. Additionally, the package aims to strengthen tax administration, enhance tax discipline, and address related laws on housing, social payments, and medical insurance.

