Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26.​ The price of an ounce of gold in Azerbaijan rose by 84.6 manat, or $49.7 (1.5 percent), at the end of last week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of gold rose by 157.6 manat, or $92.7 (2.8 percent), compared to the previous week's figure, amounting to 5,737 manat ($3,374), Trend reports.

Gold ounce value change April 14 5,486 manat ($3,227) April 21 5,739 manat ($3,375) April 15 5,492 manat ($3,230) April 22 5,925 manat ($3,485) April 16 5,583 manat ($3,284) April 23 5,689 manat ($3,346) April 17 5,682 manat ($3,342) April 24 5,654 manat ($3,325) April 18 5,655 manat ($3,326) April 25 5,655 manat ($3,326) Average weekly rate 5,580 manat ($3,282) Average weekly rate 5,737 manat ($3,374)

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan rose by 1.23 manat, or $0.72 (2.2 percent), last week. The weighted average cost of an ounce of silver amounted to 56.2 manat, or $33, which is 2.1 percent, or 1.14 manat ($0.67), more than the previous week's figure.

Silver ounce value change April 14 54.2 manat ($31.8) April 21 55.6 manat ($32.7) April 15 55 manat ($32.3) April 22 55.8 manat ($32.8) April 16 55.1 manat ($32.4) April 23 55.7 manat ($32.7) April 17 55.4 manat ($32.5) April 24 56.7 manat ($33.3) April 18 55.3 manat ($32.5) April 25 56.9 manat ($33.4) Average weekly rate 55 manat ($32.3) Average weekly rate 56.2 manat ($33)

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan last week rose by 3.86 manat, or $2.27 (0.23 percent). The weighted average cost of an ounce of platinum increased by 17.4 manat, or $10.2 (1.1 percent), to 1,651 manat ($971.1) compared to last week's figure.

Platinum ounce value change April 14 1,618 manat ($951.7) April 21 1,655 manat ($973.5) April 15 1,622 manat ($954.1) April 22 1,657 manat ($974.7) April 16 1,634 manat ($961.1) April 23 1,639 manat ($964.1) April 17 1,642 manat ($965.8) April 24 1,655 manat ($973.5) April 18 1,654 manat ($972.9) April 25 1,651 manat ($971.1) Average weekly rate 1,634 manat ($961.1) Average weekly rate 1,651 manat ($971.1)

During the week, the price of an ounce of palladium in Azerbaijan decreased by 24.7 manat ($14.5), or 1.5 percent. The weighted average price of an ounce of palladium decreased by 14.6 manat ($8.58), or 3.5 percent, compared to the previous week, to 1,608 manat ($945.8).

Palladium ounce value change April 14 1,575 manat ($926.4) April 21 1,632 manat ($960) April 15 1,610 manat ($947) April 22 1,607 manat ($945.2) April 16 1,654 manat ($972.9) April 23 1,593 manat ($937) April 17 1,634 manat ($961.1) April 24 1,602 manat ($942.3) April 18 1,643 manat ($966.4) April 25 1,607 manat ($945.2) Average weekly rate 1,623 manat ($954.7) Average weekly rate 1,608 manat ($945.8)

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel