World Bank shares new insights on Kazakhstan’s GDP growth path in 2025-26
Photo: World Bank
According to the World Bank's latest spring report, Kazakhstan's economy will grow by 4.5 percent in 2025 and slow to 3.6 percent in 2026. Thereafter, growth will be 4.8 percent in 2024 and 5.1 percent in 2023.
