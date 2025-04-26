Azerbaijan's Khankendi hosts international COP simulation conference (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26.​ A COP international simulation conference has been held at Garabagh University in Azerbaijan's Khankendi, jointly organized by the Youth Organization of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and the Eurasian Regional Center of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF-ERC), Trend reports via the Foreign Ministry.

The opening ceremony of the international event, which brought together 60 young delegates representing Azerbaijan’s leading universities and foreign countries, was attended by Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan and COP29 Chief Negotiator Yalchin Rafiyev, Chief of Staff of the Ministry of Science and Education Matin Karimli, Rector of Garabagh University Shahin Bayramov, Chair of the NAM Youth Organization and COP29 Youth Climate Champion Leyla Hasanova, and Director of the ICYF Eurasian Regional Center Rafiq Ismayilov.

The speakers highlighted the symbolic importance of holding the first national event under Azerbaijan’s COP29 Presidency in liberated Khankendi, hosted by Garabagh University, emphasized the necessity of youth involvement in environmental protection and global climate change efforts, and discussed the implementation prospects of the decisions made at the COP29 summit held in Baku in November 2024 and its contributions to the global ecological agenda. Following the opening, Special Envoy of the Foreign Ministry Elshad Iskandarov delivered a keynote lecture to the youth on Azerbaijan’s initiatives at the intersection of peace and climate, as well as the Baku Call for Climate and Peace Action adopted during COP29.

He underlined the environmental destruction and widespread landmine contamination experienced during the occupation of Azerbaijani territories, emphasizing that the resolution of the conflict has opened the way for protecting this uniquely valuable natural region.

During the two-day event, young participants will be divided into working groups to discuss the effectiveness of climate actions taken in different countries, youth engagement in the process, renewable energy, and the vision for a green world.

As part of the conference, it's also planned to sign a Memorandum of Understanding between the ICYF Eurasian Regional Center and the NAM Youth Organization, as well as to adopt the Khankendi Youth Pact.

