Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan's financial market

Azerbaijan's economy saw significant growth in Q1 2025, with major investments in sectors like construction, transport, and industry. Key developments include a $1.25 billion loan for Azerbaijan Railways' decarbonization project, a sharp rise in POS terminals, and growth in the insurance market. The Central Bank maintained the discount rate at 7.25%, while the banking sector targets a $1 billion capital market investment by 2026.

