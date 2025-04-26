Weekly review of key events in Azerbaijan's financial market
Azerbaijan's economy saw significant growth in Q1 2025, with major investments in sectors like construction, transport, and industry. Key developments include a $1.25 billion loan for Azerbaijan Railways' decarbonization project, a sharp rise in POS terminals, and growth in the insurance market. The Central Bank maintained the discount rate at 7.25%, while the banking sector targets a $1 billion capital market investment by 2026.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy