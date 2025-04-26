Iran sees progress in indirect nuclear talks with U.S.

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. Iran is satisfied with the progress and pace of its ongoing indirect nuclear talks with the United States, said Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, Trend reports.

As he spoke with the media following the third round of negotiations in Muscat, Araghchi said that this round was more serious, with both sides gradually moving into detailed discussions and conducting technical reviews.

The FM noted that the experts’ meetings were productive, and that opinions were exchanged several times between Iran and the U.S. during the indirect talks. He emphasized that technical issues needed to be addressed to a certain extent and that positions were conveyed to the other side in writing.

The minister added that Iran responded to the other side’s questions in writing, and also submitted its own questions.

Overall, Araghchi said, the negotiations are being conducted in a serious manner, with some general issues already partially resolved. However, he stressed that this does not mean disagreements have been fully settled, as differences remain both on broader topics and finer details.