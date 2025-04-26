Kazakhstan steers regional trade to new heights in China-Central Asia boom

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan

In 2024, trade between Central Asian countries and China reached a record high, with Kazakhstan playing a significant role in this growth. Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister, Murat Nurtleu, highlighted the enduring and strategic partnership between China and Central Asia, emphasizing its importance in areas such as trade, logistics, and science.

