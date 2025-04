Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. Heydar Aliyev’s legacy is dear for all of us. We follow his path, including in our foreign policy priorities. Among these priorities, China has a special place, said President Ilham Aliyev in an interview with China Global Television Network (CGTN) in Beijing, Trend reports.

“Definitely, during the last 20 years, the world has changed. Azerbaijan has changed. But priorities have not changed,” the head of state noted.