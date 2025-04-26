Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Karabakh's restoration pace amazes Syrian traveler

Azerbaijan Materials 26 April 2025 15:01 (UTC +04:00)
Alyona Pavlenko
JABRAYIL, Azerbaijan, April 26. The pace of Karabakh's reconstruction is astounding, a traveler from Syria, Fadi Assi, told Trend during a trip to Jabrayil district, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports.

“It is impressive how quickly construction is going on here, how much has already been built in a short period. The government is providing people with new free housing to replace destroyed houses,” he said.

Today, a delegation from the world-renowned NomadMania travel club is traveling to the Jabrayil district. The travelers will review demining operations in the village of Mehdili. Earlier they visited Fuzuli, Shusha and Khankendi.

