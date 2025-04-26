BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. Azerbaijan and the European Union are entering a new phase in their relationship, with both sides showing renewed commitment to building a balanced dialogue and strengthening their partnership. Against the backdrop of shifting geopolitical dynamics, the recent visit of EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and European Commission Vice President Kaja Kallas to Baku marked a significant step forward, signaling the opening of a new chapter in EU-Azerbaijan ties.

During her talks in Baku, Kallas announced that the EU and Azerbaijan have agreed to accelerate work on a new Partnership and Cooperation Agreement. Speaking at a joint press conference, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said the two sides had reached consensus on nearly 90 percent of the issues covered by the draft agreement. However, he noted that several areas, particularly related to trade and the economy, still require further discussion.

"Azerbaijan is now the EU’s main trading partner in our region, with trade turnover reaching $20 billion," Bayramov said. He acknowledged that negotiations had slowed in recent years but confirmed that both sides are now committed to taking practical steps in the coming months to advance the talks. He also indicated that new provisions could be added to the agreement as discussions move forward.

Kallas emphasized the longstanding partnership between the EU and Azerbaijan, noting that the bloc remains Azerbaijan’s largest trading partner and investor. "The EU also provides significant support for demining efforts in Azerbaijan, helping to mitigate the consequences of conflict and save lives. Our cooperation holds great potential for further growth," she said.

Kallas’ visit represents a turning point after several years of strained relations under previous EU leadership. Josep Borrell, the former High Representative, pursued a policy that fostered distrust in Baku, with pressure tactics, double standards, and critical rhetoric from European institutions like the European Parliament and PACE complicating dialogue. These tensions emerged despite historically stable and mutually beneficial relations between Azerbaijan and Europe.

Throughout this period, Azerbaijani officials consistently voiced their interest in developing a fair and wide-ranging partnership with the EU. Recent signals from Brussels suggest a growing recognition of this approach. Kallas’ statements in Baku reflected a clear intent to reset the dialogue on a more constructive footing.

Europe’s appreciation of Azerbaijan’s role in enhancing the region’s energy security has also grown. For nearly five years, the Southern Gas Corridor has been delivering Azerbaijani gas to ten European countries, including eight EU member states, positioning Azerbaijan as one of Europe’s leading gas suppliers.

Beyond energy, Azerbaijan’s strategic role as a transport hub is increasingly important. Located at the crossroads of major global trade routes, Azerbaijan is a key player in the development of the Middle Corridor, which connects Europe to Central Asia and China via the South Caucasus and the Caspian Sea. With the EU seeking new, reliable supply routes, Azerbaijan’s position offers direct access to critical markets in Central Asia and beyond.

In recent months, there has been a noticeable shift among key EU policymakers away from confrontational rhetoric toward Baku. This positive trend fuels hopes that future EU policy in the region will be rooted in mutual respect and pragmatic cooperation.

With political will and a focus on shared interests, Azerbaijan and the EU have every chance to restore a vibrant and forward-looking partnership. Europe, in search of stable and reliable allies, is once again recognizing the value of a strong relationship with Azerbaijan.