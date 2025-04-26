Azerbaijan divulges property insurance collections and payments in 1Q2025
In the first quarter of 2025, Azerbaijan's insurance companies collected 399.1 million manat ($234.7 million) in premiums, marking a 7 percent increase from the previous year. Property insurance premiums reached 40.3 million manat ($23.7 million), a slight increase of 0.6 percent. Property insurance payouts grew by 16.4 percent, totaling 8.5 million manat ($5 million).
