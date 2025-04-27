World Bank highlights Central Asia's strong investment growth in 2024
The World Bank's latest outlook reveals slower investment growth across the Europe and Central Asia (ECA) region, driven by high borrowing costs and increased uncertainty. However, Central Asia stands out for its resilience, with robust investment growth led by public sector capital spending, particularly in energy and transportation.
