Azerenergy announces tender for reconstruction services for Babak substation
Azerenergy has announced a tender for the reconstruction of the 154/110/10 kV Babak substation, with a participation fee of 3,617 manat ($2,127). Proposals must be submitted by June 13, 2025, at 10:00 (GMT+4), with the tender packages opening at the same time. For further details, contact Araz Mammadzade at the provided contact information.
