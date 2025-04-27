Azerenergy announces tender for reconstruction services for Babak substation

Azerenergy has announced a tender for the reconstruction of the 154/110/10 kV Babak substation, with a participation fee of 3,617 manat ($2,127). Proposals must be submitted by June 13, 2025, at 10:00 (GMT+4), with the tender packages opening at the same time. For further details, contact Araz Mammadzade at the provided contact information.

