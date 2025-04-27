World Bank lowers Albania’s growth forecast
The World Bank has revised down its GDP growth forecast for Albania, projecting a slowdown to 3.2 percent in 2025 and 3.1 percent in 2026. This marks a modest downgrade from the bank’s January 2025 outlook, reflecting broader regional challenges such as trade policy uncertainty, weak euro area demand, and reduced fiscal support.
