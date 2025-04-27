Azerbaijan's life insurance collections and payments climb in 3M2025

In the first quarter of 2025, Azerbaijan's insurance sector showed strong growth, with total premiums rising by 7 percent to reach 399.1 million manat ($234.7 million). Life insurance premiums saw a notable 16.2 percent increase, totaling 168.5 million manat ($99.42 million), while insurance payouts also grew by 7 percent, amounting to 164 million manat ($96.4 million).

