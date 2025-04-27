Azerbaijan's private sector drives export growth in 1Q2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27.​ Azerbaijan’s volume of exported goods reached $6.4 billion from January through March 2025.

Data obtained by Trend from the State Customs Committee indicates that the private sector accounted for $3.4 billion, marking a rise of $311 million or 10.1 percent compared to the same period of 2024 ($3.1 billion).

Azerbaijan's foreign trade turnover grew by over 24.3 percent, reaching a total of $12 billion from January through March 2025.

Data indicates that exports rose by 6.7 percent, or $401.75 million, totaling $6.4 billion, while imports increased by 52.6 percent, or $1.9 billion, amounting to $5.7 billion.

Meanwhile, the foreign trade balance showed a positive surplus of $722.9 million during the reporting period, which is $5.1 billion, or 3.1 times less than the same period last year.