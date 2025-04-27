Azerbaijan extends condolences over deadly explosion at Iran’s Shahid Rajaee port

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 27. The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry has expressed its condolences following the tragic explosion at the Shahid Rajaee port in the Iranian city of Bandar Abbas, Trend reports.

This was stated in a message from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, published on the social network X.

"We are deeply saddened by the devastating explosion at Shaheed Rajaee Port in Bandar Abbas, Islamic Republic of Iran.

We express heartfelt condolences to the families and relatives of those who lost their lives, and to the people and government of Iran. We sincerely hope for the early recovery of those who were injured", the statement said.